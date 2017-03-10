Twitter memes are poking fun at Paul Ryan's healthcare PowerPoint presentation

House Speaker Paul Ryan rolled out a television at the start of his weekly press conference on Thursday and delivered a PowerPoint presentation on the GOP’s planned overhaul of the Affordable Care Act.

And the internet will not stop making fun of him.

Bob Bryan contributed to this report.

This has gone a little overboard, y’all… pic.twitter.com/VNY6jndJQx

— Josh Perry (@MrJoshPerry) March 9, 2017

Bingo. Dino health care pic.twitter.com/Ej6nO7KGYA

— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 9, 2017

Finally the GOP weighs in on something I care about… pic.twitter.com/5y5vLpyGSB

— Will Ross (@SawmillLoris) March 9, 2017

I left a meeting to make this pic.twitter.com/mcS7cnAySy

— Dan Amira (@DanAmira) March 9, 2017

“it would be very meta of me to place one of my old Paul Ryan memes inside this new Paul Ryan meme” -me, ten minutes ago pic.twitter.com/BFuHjGsGTo

— Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) March 9, 2017

