Twitter memes are poking fun at Paul Ryan's healthcare PowerPoint presentation

House Speaker Paul Ryan rolled out a television at the start of his weekly press conference on Thursday and delivered a PowerPoint presentation on the GOP’s planned overhaul of the Affordable Care Act.
And the internet will not stop making fun of him.
Bob Bryan contributed to this report.
incredible pic.twitter.com/p1JpmeYNty
— Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) March 9, 2017
This has gone a little overboard, y’all… pic.twitter.com/VNY6jndJQx
— Josh Perry (@MrJoshPerry) March 9, 2017
Whoa pic.twitter.com/sgl6gqkwgr
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) March 9, 2017
Bingo. Dino health care pic.twitter.com/Ej6nO7KGYA
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 9, 2017
Finally the GOP weighs in on something I care about… pic.twitter.com/5y5vLpyGSB
— Will Ross (@SawmillLoris) March 9, 2017
Good point. pic.twitter.com/6ek0aAuYxG
— Emily Stephenson (@ewstephe) March 9, 2017
pic.twitter.com/oIfoKy0Mw2
— Anthony De Rosa ???? (@Anthony) March 9, 2017
I left a meeting to make this pic.twitter.com/mcS7cnAySy
— Dan Amira (@DanAmira) March 9, 2017
“it would be very meta of me to place one of my old Paul Ryan memes inside this new Paul Ryan meme” -me, ten minutes ago pic.twitter.com/BFuHjGsGTo
— Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) March 9, 2017
