Twitter memes are poking fun at Paul Ryan's healthcare PowerPoint presentation

Eliza Relman

House Speaker Paul Ryan rolled out a television at the start of his weekly press conference on Thursday and delivered a PowerPoint presentation on the GOP’s planned overhaul of the Affordable Care Act.

And the internet will not stop making fun of him.

 Bob Bryan contributed to this report. 

NOW WATCH: People on Twitter are mocking Trump’s claim that his administration is a ‘fined-tuned machine’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.