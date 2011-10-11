Twitter May Soon Own The Trademark On "Tweet"

Photo: Flickr

Twitter is closer than ever to owning the trademark on the word “tweet,” reports the Wall Street Journal.It’s currently owned by Twittad, a company that lets Twitter users display ads in their tweets.



The two companies are currently involved in a lawsuit for control of the trademark.

James Eliason, Twittad CEO, said that they were arriving at an agreement in which Twitter drops the lawsuit and Twittad transfers the trademark.

Since April 2009, the US Patent and Trademark Office has stopped Twitter from trademarking “tweet” two times.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.