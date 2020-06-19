Twitter marked a Trump tweet mocking CNN as 'manipulated media'

Associated Press FILE – This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter announced Monday, May 11, 2020, it will warn users with a label when a tweet contains disputed or misleading information about the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Twitter flagged a Thursday night tweet from US President Donald Trump as “manipulated media.”

Trump posted altered video of a “CNN” segment, featuring two toddlers who went viral last year, to suggest that racist incidents were being manufactured by the news media.

Twitter has been increasingly aggressive in labelling the president’s violations of its terms of service. In May, it marked a Trump tweet as “glorifying violence.”

Twitter has flagged another tweet from the president of the United States as misleading, noting that Donald Trump had posted “manipulated media” Thursday night.

The June 18 post purported to be a segment from CNN. It took a real video that went viral last year, of two Black and white children embracing, and distorted it to make it appear as if the white child had actually chased the Black child.

The video, originally posted by a Trump superfan, maintained that “America is not the problem,” suggesting that incidents of racism were being manufactured to cause outrage.

Twitter policy states that users “may not deceptively promote synthetic or manipulated media that are likely to cause harm.” It says it may also mark such material “to help people understand their authenticity and to provide additional context.”

Trump’s preferred social media network has been increasingly aggressive in noting the president’s violations of its terms of service.

In late May, Twitter flagged a Trump tweet about civil unrest – “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” – as “glorifying violence.”

