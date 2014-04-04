Here Is Twitter's Prediction For Today's Jobs Report

Twitter is bullish on today’s jobs report.

The median estimate for today’s nonfarm payrolls number is 215,000, above the Wall Street consensus estimate of 200,000.

The mean estimate is 216,136, and the standard deviation is 25,766.

These numbers were calculated from 138 tweets using the hashtag #NFPGuesses through 7:45 AM ET this morning. The top and bottom 10% of responses were thrown out.

The jobs report is out at 8:30. Follow the release LIVE on Business Insider »

