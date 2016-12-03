Twitter just lost another key executive

Yet another key Twitter executive has left as the company struggles to make money and innovate its core product.

Twitter’s vice president of global sales, Richard Alfonsi, announced on Friday that he is joining payments startup Stripe. Alfonsi worked at Twitter for four and a half years and was responsible for growing the company’s ad business, according to his LinkedIn.

“We want to thank Richard for his dedication to Twitter and his many contributions over the past 4.5 years,” a Twitter spokesman told Business Insider. “We wish him continued success in his new venture.”

Alfonsi’s departure comes less than a month after longtime Twitter COO Adam Bain abruptly stepped down. Twitter promoted CFO Anthony Noto to Bain’s position and is currently seeking a new CFO while Noto fills both roles.

