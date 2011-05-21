Twitter Loses Its Chief Technical Officer

Twitter CTO Greg Pass has left the company.



TechCrunch first reported the departure, and it was later confirmed by a tweet from cofounder Biz Stone.

Pass joined Twitter in 2008 when it bought his company, Summize, a Twitter search engine.

As VP of engineering, Pass helped build the systems that let Twitter scale quickly, and was appointed the company’s first CTO in 2010.

The company is not looking for a replacement and there’s no word on what Pass is planning to do next.

See also: Twitter Didn’t Have Product Or Engineering Geniuses, So It Bought Them.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.