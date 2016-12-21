Twitter just lost yet another one of its key executives

Twitter has lost yet another one of its senior executives as it faces mounting pressure to increase its revenue and grow its user base.

The company’s chief technology officer, Adam Messinger, announced that he was leaving in a tweet on Tuesday.

Messinger has been Twitter’s CTO since 2013, and joined the company in 2011 from Oracle. His departure comes after longtime Twitter COO Adam Bain abruptly stepped down in early November. Twitter also lost its vice president of ad sales, Richard Alfonsi, to Stripe in early December.

Here’s Messinger’s tweet announcing his departure:

After 5 years I’ve decided to leave Twitter and take some time off. Grateful to @jack for the opportunity and to my team for shipping.

— Adam Messinger (@adam_messinger) December 20, 2016

And a tweet from CEO Jack Dorsey thanking Messinger for his contributions to the company:

Thank you for everything you’ve done for Twitter Adam! I have learned so much from you, and appreciate everything you stand for. ???????? https://t.co/xdnZ9gdnnO

— ????????jack (@jack) December 20, 2016

Visit Markets Insider for constantly updated market quotes for individual stocks, ETFs, indices, commodities and currencies traded around the world. Go Now!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.