Twitter just lost yet another one of its key executives

Alex Heath
Adam Messinger TwitterTwitterAdam Messinger.

Twitter has lost yet another one of its senior executives as it faces mounting pressure to increase its revenue and grow its user base.

The company’s chief technology officer, Adam Messinger, announced that he was leaving in a tweet on Tuesday.

Messinger has been Twitter’s CTO since 2013, and joined the company in 2011 from Oracle. His departure comes after longtime Twitter COO Adam Bain abruptly stepped down in early November. Twitter also lost its vice president of ad sales, Richard Alfonsi, to Stripe in early December.

Here’s Messinger’s tweet announcing his departure:

 

And a tweet from CEO Jack Dorsey thanking Messinger for his contributions to the company:

