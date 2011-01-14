Neato: Twitter Logo Featured On Team RadioShack Cycling Jersey

Photo: Team RadioShack

Lance Armstrong won’t be riding the Tour de France this summer, but his team RadioShack will include a new logo on its jersey: Twitter’s.The team unveiled its 2011 jersey this week, and as you can see, there’s Twitter near the collar.



Armstrong is a big tweeter, with 2.7 million followers, having sent almost 30,000 tweets.

So does this mean Twitter is an official, paying sponsor of the team? We’ve reached out to Twitter, and will update if we hear back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.