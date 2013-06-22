Twitter Is Testing A Feature That Will Use Your Location So Companies Can Tweet Promotions At You

Twitter wants to know where you are right now.



Ad Age’s Cotton Delo reports that the social media platform is working on a way to figure out mobile users’ latitude and longitude so that retailers can tweet promotions and other ads to people who are close to their stores. It could be out by the end of the year, right in time for holiday shopping.

Refining geo-targeting isn’t a new effort. In September 2012, Twitter announced that it was improving its location-based capabilities for promoted tweets and promoted accounts.

“If you are looking to reach users in the UK and Japan, you will now find additional location options to target — including UK regions and major metropolitan areas, and several major areas in Japan such as the Tokyo region (Kanto), Osaka area (Kinki) and Nagoya area (Chubhu),” the company blog read. “In addition, we have added US states.”

But the new geo-targeting tools appear to be more specific, perhaps using zip code data as Facebook has since 2011.

This is Twitter’s attempt to drive consumer dollars to brick and mortar shops, a strategy that Foursquare actively employs.

