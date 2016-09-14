Twitter's new Apple TV app lets you watch NFL games for free without cable

Twitter Twitter’s Apple TV app is all about streaming live events.

Thanks to Twitter, you’ll be able to watch Thursday Night Football games for free on your TV — no cable required.

Twitter’s new app for the Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Xbox One will let anyone watch the 10 NFL games Twitter purchased exclusive streaming rights to in April. The games will also be accessible from Twitter’s website and mobile apps.

The first game airs live Thursday, September 15.

The app will also offer access to all of the other live streaming content Twitter has bought, including out-of-market MLB games and two daily shows from Cheddar, a financial news show geared towards millennials.

“Twitter has always been a great complement to TV, and now fans can enjoy even more premium video with live Tweets — and the best content on Twitter — right from their TVs,” Twitter CFO Anthony Noto said in a statement on Wednesday. “We’re excited to introduce this new experience to people, without requiring a paywall or having to log in to Twitter.”

Twitter On the Apple TV, viewers will be able to see relevant tweets alongside a video stream.

The app will also let you browse Twitter Moments, which are curated collections of tweets and videos about the news of the day.

Twitter has been scooping up live programming to stream left and right, most notably its shocking deal with the NFL for this season of Thursday Night Football. The social network reportedly paid around $10 million to beat out rivals like Facebook and Amazon for the rights to stream the games, according to The New York Times and Bloomberg.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.