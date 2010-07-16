Twitter Listens To Our Demands! New Follower Notification Emails Now Include More Info

Earlier this week, we ran a post called “10 Basic and Obvious Features Twitter Still Doesn’t Have.” One of those feature requests was: “When you get an email informing you of a new follower, seeing their bio information and a few of their recent tweets.”



Well, Twitter is making good on at least part of our request. As some users are noticing, and as TechCrunch just posted, new follower emails will include the person’s short Twitter bio. This gives you an idea of who the person following you is, so you could be more informed and maybe follow them back.

Twitter still doesn’t include a few of the person’s recent tweets in the email notifications, or a direct link to follow the person back, but that’s probably a little trickier to implement.

Something is definitely better than nothing. Thanks!

Now, about those other 9 basic and obvious features…

