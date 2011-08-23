Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook or Google+: Which Provides More Value?

Photo: LinkedIn via flickr

Social applications have taken our world by storm over the last few years and have indeed proven they are important utilities in our lives. I think it is safe to say some are mere vanity and fun; some are valuable resources to help us move forward in our life pursuits.The question is: which is which?



I have to say LinkedIn – with the ability to keep me connected with important people in my industry, help distribute my writing as well as bring me updated with relevant industry articles and information each day – has positioned itself as the most valuable network in my life. Consumer Privacy concerns aside, the future looks HUGE for LinkedIn. I use LinkedIn pretty much every day, somehow someway.

Twitter is a close second. It has helped distribute information as well as loosely connect me with thousands of people. It’s potential to change the world is still largely untapped. I check Twitter every day.

Facebook does not provide $100 billion worth of value in my life… do I really care about what all my old high school friends and other acquaintances are doing? Harsh, yes. But apparently it’s not very valuable to me. It’s just something of a courtesy check every day or day to see the what’s going on in my friends lives. But the problem is – I’m really not engaged with the network. Will this change?

Google+ just seems to be skidding along right now with no real value proposition above and beyond all the others mentioned. It is worthless to me at this point. What say you?

I don’t care the valuation of each as a company; I am wondering which provides the most value to you as a user – every day. I have a feeling the one with the highest valuation is not providing the most value… do you agree? Answer why you feel the way you do in the comments.



