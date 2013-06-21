Obama Just Hired A Twitter Exec Who Was Nicknamed "The Decider" When She Worked At Google

Nicole Wong, the Obama administration’s Deputy US CTO

Nicole Wong, who joined Twitter last November as legal director of products, is now the Obama administration’s Deputy US CTO.



Wong confirmed her appointment Thursday in the following tweet:

It’s official! Thrilled to join @whitehouseostp as Deputy US CTO. It’s an honour to serve with such a talented and dedicated team. — nicolewong (@nicolewong) June 20, 2013

Cnet’s Declan McCullagh broke the news about Wong’s new job last month.

Wong will work with US CTO Todd Park on Internet, privacy and technology issues, Rick Weiss, a spokesman for the White House Office of Science and Technology, told Reuters.

Wong is joining the Obama administration at a sensitive time.

The PRISM scandal, in which the NSA stands accused of spying on US citizens via Facebook, Google, Skype and other online service providers, has everyone in the country thinking about privacy.

Wong spent eight years as Google’s VP and deputy general counsel prior to joining Twitter. At Google, she earned the nickname “The Decider” because it was her job to deal with removal requests for search results and Youtube videos.

She was also Google’s chief crusader against censorship. And this is a topic she cares deeply about on a personal level.

In 2011, after San Francisco transit authorities shut down the city’s subway cell network during a protest, Wong wrote a post to Google+ warning that this was a slippery slope.

“Here’s the thing about censorship: in this globally connected world, censorship is never local,” Wong said in the post.

