Some Twitter employees found out they got laid off when their email was disconnected

Jillian D'Onfro
Jack dorseyPhoto by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Twitter is laying off 8% of its workforce (336 employees) and it seems that some of them found out in a less than ideal way. 

Senior software engineer Bart Teeuwisse, whose LinkedIn profile says that he’s been at the company four years, posted on Twitter that he found out this morning when he could no longer log into his corporate email. 

Teeuwisse writes that he’s a work-from-home employee, and recieved a call from the company that went to his voicemail. He didn’t listen to it before noticing that he didn’t have access to his account. 

 

Business Insider reached out to Teeuwisse for futher comment and will update if we hear back. 

It seems like he wasn’t the only one. 

A former Twitter employee Jon Wright also tweeted about the situation:

 

 

We’re hearing that at least a handful of employees who weren’t remote also woke up to seeing that their emails and Hipchat messaging product had been turned off overnight.  

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

