Some Twitter employees found out they got laid off when their email was disconnected

Twitter is laying off 8% of its workforce (336 employees) and it seems that some of them found out in a less than ideal way.

Senior software engineer Bart Teeuwisse, whose LinkedIn profile says that he’s been at the company four years, posted on Twitter that he found out this morning when he could no longer log into his corporate email.

Teeuwisse writes that he’s a work-from-home employee, and recieved a call from the company that went to his voicemail. He didn’t listen to it before noticing that he didn’t have access to his account.

I’ve been impacted by $USTWTR‘s layoffs. This is how I found out this morning. pic.twitter.com/MbjFwYLcU2

— Bart Teeuwisse (@bartt) October 13, 2015

@J_ a side effect of WFH. HR can’t wait for you to come in. Granted they also called but that went to voice mail.

— Bart Teeuwisse (@bartt) October 13, 2015

Business Insider reached out to Teeuwisse for futher comment and will update if we hear back.

It seems like he wasn’t the only one.

A former Twitter employee Jon Wright also tweeted about the situation:

Twitter layoffs seem to be communicated by your email and other logins not working.What an utterly utterly shitty way to handle this.

— Jonathan Wight (@schwa) October 13, 2015

@chartier @McCarron To be fair. I’ve heard of one case of being let go by phone call from boss. Everyone else: no logins.

— Jonathan Wight (@schwa) October 13, 2015

We’re hearing that at least a handful of employees who weren’t remote also woke up to seeing that their emails and Hipchat messaging product had been turned off overnight.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

