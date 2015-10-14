The layoffs at Twitter sparked a lot of strong responses...on Twitter

Former Twitter employees are taking their anguish to the social media platform after being laid off by the company. Some are even using the hashtag #TwitterLayoffs.

Following a plan to restructure Twitter on Monday, the company sent out emails addressed from recent CEO Jack Dorsey to 336 employees letting them know that they were done at the company.

“As always, please reach out to me directly with any ideas or questions,” the email concluded.

The news was delivered this morning along with a mildly apologetic tweet from Dorsey:

Made some tough but necessary decisions that enable Twitter to move with greater focus and reinvest in our growth. http://t.co/BWd7EiGAF2

— Jack (@jack) October 13, 2015

Twitter said employees who the company is splitting ways with are being given “generous” severance packages that will cost the company $US10 million to $US20 million.

I got sacked from Twitter & all I got was this lousy 140 characters. #336sacked #twitterlayoffs

— Rachel LaForce (@raelaforce) October 13, 2015

Please note that @twitter also called to tell personally I was laid off. Found out differently though before I could get that voice mail.

— Bart Teeuwisse (@bartt) October 13, 2015

Before #Twitterlayoffs started, I said “Twitter’s bad at recognising internal talent. They will lay off many great people.” Sadly, I was right

— Jeff Sarnat (@Eigenvariable) October 13, 2015

Will miss all affected tweeps! Heavy on fast carbs this afternoon to improve my mood. #Twitterlayoffs #bummer pic.twitter.com/ju7ZKgCZsk

— Fedor Korotkov (@fedor) October 13, 2015

Chris O’Brien, European Correspondent at VentureBeat shared a sarcastic anecdote from a Twitter engineer who was presumably laid off:

Twitter engineer shares her horrifying layoff tale: “The 37 minutes before I found a new job were the darkest moments of my life.”

— Chris O’Brien (@obrien) October 13, 2015

Meanwhile, employers did not waste a second and swooped in as anxious Twitter employees recounted their layoff stories. Here’s a designer at Nest:

Hey (ex) @twitter engineers! If you are looking for your next gig, we at Nest are hiring. Shoot me a PM! #Twitterlayoffs

— Tomas Brennessl (@tbrennessl) October 13, 2015

Others followed suit:

Facebook is actively hiring tweeps! #Twitterlayoffs #StayStrong Shoot me a DM if you are interested!

— Lindsay Elliott (@linds) October 13, 2015

Hi Tweeps being laid off today – many many ex Tweeps are rooting for you and will gladly hire you into our startups :) please reach out!

— Mitali Pattnaik (@mitali) October 13, 2015

Hey #Twitterlayoffs – looking for an amazing company? @tune is growing fast up here in Seattle + affordable vs SF: http://t.co/I9MOuOnUWV

— David Tobey (@detobey) October 13, 2015

There’s also always the startup route:

If you’re a Twitter employee that got laid off and you want to apply to YC but need a few more days, email me and we’ll give you more time.

— Sam Altman (@sama) October 13, 2015

