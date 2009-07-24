Octomom The Musical Opens To Sellouts In LA

Nicholas Carlson
octomom tbi

  • Twitter will launch a new homepage next week [BoomTown]
  • News Corp’s Jon Miller talks MySpace, Hulu [Fox Biz]
  • AP implements new tech to track and control the distribution of its articles online. [WSJ]
  • Ron Conway’s kid quits Google, joins Marc Andreessen’s VC firm [TechCrunch]
  • Microsoft’s Xbox division posts its second straight year of profitability [IndustryGamers]
  • Looks like MediaBistro’s Laurel Touby got her earn-out [Gawker]
  • Hard time: Condé Nast asks employees to wash their own dishes [Gawker]
  • Octomom the Musical opens to sellouts in LA [DML]

