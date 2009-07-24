- Twitter will launch a new homepage next week [BoomTown]
- News Corp’s Jon Miller talks MySpace, Hulu [Fox Biz]
- AP implements new tech to track and control the distribution of its articles online. [WSJ]
- Ron Conway’s kid quits Google, joins Marc Andreessen’s VC firm [TechCrunch]
- Microsoft’s Xbox division posts its second straight year of profitability [IndustryGamers]
- Looks like MediaBistro’s Laurel Touby got her earn-out [Gawker]
- Hard time: Condé Nast asks employees to wash their own dishes [Gawker]
- Octomom the Musical opens to sellouts in LA [DML]
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.