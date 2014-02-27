Twitter Wants To Carve Off A Slice Of Google's Search Ad Business [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Twitter will now sell ads that put promoted accounts at the top of its search results. Marketers will be able to buy ads that pop up against certain keywords. When users search Twitter for those words, their promoted accounts will appear at the top of the search results. While the new product is not a threat to Google in size, it is another example of a non-Google company siphoning off search results — and the ad revenue they generate — for themselves.

Ikea made an awesome sign in Germany that manages to fit three messages into one small billboard. It did this by writing three phrases superimposed over each other in red, green, and blue, and then alternating the colours of light on the billboard to illuminate each of the messages. Here’s the incredible billboard in action:

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center named Pereira & O’Dell as its creative agency of record and Media Storm as its media agency.

72andSunny hired AMV BBDO’s Tom Johnstone to be its group strategy director on the Samsung account.

Energy BBDO named Mark Taylor chief creative officer. Taylor was most recently freelancing and spent time at CP+B beforehand.

AgencySpy reports that both Critical Mass and JWT Atlanta were forced to make staff cuts.

Time Inc. is expanding its private advertising exchange to include its international digital properties, including U.K. brands like Wallpaper and NME.

Legacy, the anti-smoking public health foundation behind the “truth” campaign, named 72andSunny its new creative agency partner. The account was previously held by Arnold Worldwide.

