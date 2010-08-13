Twitter Launches Official Tweet Button, Announces Partnership With TweetMeme

Photo: josephwilebski via Flickr

As expected, Twitter announced its own, official tweet button for web publishers to make sharing their content easy.This isn’t anything new, of course: TweetMeme already powers tweet buttons on sites across the web, including this one. In fact, the company says it now serves up 750 million tweet button impressions per day.



Fortunately for TweetMeme, Twitter decided that partnering with it made more sense than crushing it; TweetMeme is helping Twitter develop the technology, and will be working with Twitter on further Twitter apps, starting with a new developer tool called DataSift.

Twitter put out this video, explaining the new button:



