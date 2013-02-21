Twitter Launched Its Highly Anticipated Advertising API

Twitter just launched its highly anticipated advertising API, which gives advertisers the opportunity to create more sophisticated campaigns on the social network like they have on Facebook.Twitter launched the promoted tweet in April of 2010 — and Facebook released its API in 2009.



“What this means is that as marketers, you’ll soon have the ability to work with our initial set of Ads API partners to manage Twitter Ad campaigns — and integrate them into your existing cross-channel advertising strategies,” Twitter wrote on its blog. “Equally important, users will continue to see the most relevant Promoted Tweets from advertisers. With the Ads API, marketers now have more tools in their arsenal to help them deliver the right message, to the right audience, on the desktop and on mobile devices — all at scale.”

Twitter and five ad partners — including Adobe, Hootsuite, Salesforce, SHIFT, and TBG Digital — have been testing the product since January.

The social network is currently evaluating a new round of partners to join the program.

