Here's When You're Depressed, Happy, And Hungover

You are what you tweet, Twitter data tells us.

Based the usage of different words and phrases in 2013 by day of the week and the month, analysts at Twitter have us all figured out. They can tell when we’re happy, depressed, hungover, or even late for work.

Analysts shared their findings on the Twitter blog:

People are most likely to tweet ‘feeling sad’ on a Sunday in December or a Monday in October. Conversely, they are more likely to be ‘feeling happy’ on a Tuesday in December or a Tuesday in January — that was New Year’s Eve last year, which may explain it.

Running ‘late for work’? That is most common in mid-week in July and Fridays in January.

Sundays in March as well as Thursdays and Fridays in November are the days which see the most Tweets using the word “hangover.”