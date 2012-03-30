Twitter Should Probably Delete This 'Kill Zimmerman' Account (UPDATE)

A Twitter account with the handle “@KillZimmerman” has been active on the social media site for five days now, gaining attention and sparking tension as its owner has fired off more than 450 tweets since its inception.



Twitchy, conservative pundit Michelle Malkin’s social media website, is where this was first noticed. It remains active in its fifth day on Twitter, and cries for its removal have started to gain steam. The account’s profile image is of Zimmerman’s head in a target.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting death of Trayvon Martin by George Zimmerman have ignited impassioned displays by organisers, celebrities and ordinary citizens. Earlier this week, the director Spike Lee tweeted out what he thought was Zimmerman’s address. It turned out to be the wrong address, and Lee eventually apologized to an elderly Florida couple. The New Black Panther Party has also called for a “bounty” for Zimmerman’s capture.

They act like they wanna charge me but I’m not the one who shot an unarmed kid #zimmerman is so judge him — Kill Zimmerman (@KillZimmerman) March 28, 2012

RT @TiffanyEsquilin: Every1 is going to die one day sum ppl deserve to die today #killzimmerman — Kill Zimmerman (@KillZimmerman) March 28, 2012

@KillZimmerman Pretty sure this account violates @twitter policy. Nice to see the irony of vigilantism isn’t lost on you. — WheresPatton (@FightinBluHen51) March 29, 2012

@Twitter, you should probably delete this @KillZimmerman account — daveweigel (@daveweigel) March 29, 2012

UPDATE (2:45 p.m. ET): The Drudge Report has made the @KillZimmerman Twitter account its lead story and linked to the account. The account now has 200 followers, up from no more than 130 early in the day.

