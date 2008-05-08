Twitter: Yep, We've Got A Spam Problem

We’d been wondering when Twitter would start tackling its increasing spam problem. Now blogger Jesse Stay tells us the messaging platform is quitely trying to do something about it.



Up until now, spam accounts would be marked as spam without the owner’s knowledge, and Twitter removed users’ ability to follow those accounts. Now, in a discussion on the Twitter Development mailing list, the company says it’s planning on just kicking those users off. Good news for those of us who aren’t looking to send money to a Nigerian prince or buy male enhancement products.

