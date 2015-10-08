Twitter explains how it's going to hook new users instead of driving them away

If you’ve tried Twitter before, it may be time to try it again.

The last three major Twitter product updates have all focused on making Twitter better for the new, casual user, said Kevin Weil, the social network’s head of product, at the Code/Mobile conference on Wednesday.

“When you have a graph and you have done the work to set up the people you follow, it’s one of the most amazing necessary products. But it takes work to get there,” Weil said.

Twitter has worked hard to make it easier for new users — and save its stagnating user numbers for Twitter shareholders.

Its instant timelines feature, released in February,fills new users’ timelines with tweets from power users so they don’t log onto the site for the first time and see nothing. Instead, Twitter users are plunged into the avalanche of information that makes the product.

Once they’re buried under the information, Twitter’s ‘While You Were Away” feature resurfaces it with the most important tweets.

“Twitter is the world’s most powerful communication tool. You see it 10-15 minutes before you see it anywhere else,” Weil said.

It latest update, dubbed Twitter Moments, is the answer for both new and power users of the platform. It curates the news of the day and lets users track and follow stories as they’re happening.

To Twitter, it was important that new users be able to access that information immediately instead of spending the time following the right people to make sure they are always informed.

“We’ve put years into getting our graph exactly right. That’s the challenge of Twitter,” Weil said.

The company’s answer is Moments.

“You get value 10 seconds right after you open the app,” Weil said.

