Twitter Just Nuked These 10 Celebrities With 9 Million Followers

Twitter just blocked UberMedia Twitter client UberTwitter.In the process it knocked a whole bunch of its most popular celebrities off Twitter (for the moment).



The brain droppings of these celebs are a huge reason lots of consumers use Twitter, so we bet Twitter the company is doing its best to reach out and convert them to new apps.

10 of them are:

NFL legend Warren Sapp, with 511,242 followers.

World Series pitcher C.J. Wilson, with 46,501 followers.

NFL player Darnell Docket, with 59,852 followers.

LA basketball pro Baron Davis, with 231,550 followers

NFL hall of famer and ESPN analyst Mark Schlereth, with 78,862 followers

TV actor Donnie Wahlberg, with 163,632 followers.

Questo of The Roots, with 1,478,297 followers

Producer Russell Simmons, with 642,382 followers.

Lance Armstrong, with 2,743,762 followers.

Pop starlet Rihanna, with 3,399,061 followers

Twitter knocked out UberMedia mostly because it’s afraid of one entreprenuer named Bill Gross. Click here to find out why.

In the meantime, here’s UberMedia’s statement:

STATEMENT FROM UBERMEDIA REGARDING TWITTER’S SUSPENSION OF SERVICE TO UBERTWITTER, TWIDROYD AND UBERCURRENT



PASADENA, CA – February 18, 2011 – Early Friday morning, Twitter shut off access to its service by several of our Twitter client applications: UberTwitter, Twidroyd, and UberCurrent. Twitter then notified us that they believed we were in violation of several provisions of their terms of service.



We were immediately in touch with Twitter, and the changes they asked us to make were very small. As a result, we have completed the changes, and new apps are currently being posted to their respective stores. Twitter has assured us that as soon as those changes were complete, they would reactivate our applications.



Twitter also asked us to modify the name of UberTwitter. We began a process of changing the name three weeks ago by polling our users, and we’ve decided based on their input to change the product name to UberSocial, which we completed today.



To our millions of loyal users, we appreciate your patience during this temporary period. We look forward to continuing our innovations on the Twitter platform.



