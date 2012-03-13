Twitter Just Made A Huge Move And Bought Posterous

Photo: Scott Beale / Laughing Squid

Twitter just acquired Posterous, the company announced today.Posterous is a light-blogging website like Tumblr.



Looks like Twitter is not shutting down Posterous spaces just yet.

The full details of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Here’s the full announcement from Twitter:

This team has built an innovative product that makes sharing across the web and mobile devices simple—a goal we share. Posterous engineers, product managers and others will join our teams working on several key initiatives that will make Twitter even better.

Posterous Spaces will remain up and running without disruption. We’ll give users ample notice if we make any changes to the service. For users who would like to back up their content or move to another service, we’ll share clear instructions for doing so in the coming weeks.

