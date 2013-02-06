If You Want Twitter To Acquire Your Startup For Millions, Try Moving Into 1 Kendall Square

Photo: One Kendall Square

Twitter recently went on a startup shopping spree in Cambridge, MA. Actually, in one building: 1 Kendall Square.



Last week, it acquired Crashlytics and Xconomy pegs the price at more than $100 million in cash and stock, much higher than initial reports suggested.

(We find that a little hard to believe since it seems like a protective buy for Twitter, but local outlets are can be well sourced.)

Yesterday we reported another acquisition: social TV analytics company Bluefin Labs. AllThingsD estimates a sale price of $70 million.

If those pricing reports are accurate, then Twitter just dropped about $200 million all in one place and it now has about 75 employees in the same building.

Startups should scramble to get a spot in 1 Kendell Square. It seems like a lucky place to be.

Nice coincidence: Twitter’s two Cambridge acquisitions, Bluefin Labs & Crashlytics, are both in same Kendall Sq office complex (1 Kendall). — Scott Kirsner (@ScottKirsner) February 5, 2013

