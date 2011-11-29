Twitter Just Bought This Hacker To Improve Its Security

Twitter just acquired a two-man mobile security show run by hacker Moxie Marlinspike and security researcher Stuart Anderson, according to a report by Forbes.



The company acquired WhisperSystems, a mobile security startup that focuses on encrypting text messages and other mobile applications. While Twitter hasn’t made an announcement, WhisperSystems said it has been acquired by Twitter on its website.

