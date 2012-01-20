Twitter Just Acquired A Startup That Builds A News Digest From Social Media

Photo: Summify

Twitter has acquired Summify, a startup that crawls Twitter and other social media news sites for relevant stories and delivers them in an email or app digest to its users.The service tracks which stories are shared and retweeted by your friends, and also the stories you have previously read, to build a list of stories it thinks will be most relevant to you.



The Summify product will actually shut down in a few weeks, with the whole team moving to San Francisco to start working within Twitter’s growth team.

The terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, but Summify has raised some cash from Accel Partners and a few other angel investors. Summify hasn’t disclosed how much it has raised either.

