Twitter Just Acquired A Company Belonging To A Guy Who Sold An Algorithm To Google

Twitter has acquired Julpan for an undisclosed sum, reports TechCrunch.Julpan is a startup that aims to analyse social data shared on various networks.



With Twitter’s recent unveiling of its statistics product, this is not a surprising acquisition. What makes it much more interesting is the guy behind it — Ori Allon.

Allon sold a proprietary search algorithm called Orion to Google in 2006. Google integrated Orion into its own search algorithm where it still plays a major part.

With this acquisition, Twitter gains Julpan’s technology as well as the 12-person team. Allon will become director of engineering at Twitter.

