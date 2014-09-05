Here's What Twitter Expects For The Jobs Report

Myles Udland

Twitter expects nonfarm payrolls grew by 229,500 in August.

Bloomberg economist Michael McDonough tweeted the following chart, showing the social media jobs forecast, culled from tweets using #nfpguesses, #nailthenumber, or #BBGEstimateNFP.

 You can read the full preview of Wall Street’s expectations here, and we’ll have full coverage of the report when the numbers hit here

