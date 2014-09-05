Here's What Twitter Expects For The Jobs Report

Twitter expects nonfarm payrolls grew by 229,500 in August.
Bloomberg economist Michael McDonough tweeted the following chart, showing the social media jobs forecast, culled from tweets using #nfpguesses, #nailthenumber, or #BBGEstimateNFP.
Social Media #NFP Consensus forecast, calculated by Bloomberg, at 229.5K: pic.twitter.com/Iv0h01vQBj
— Michael McDonough (@M_McDonough) September 5, 2014
You can read the full preview of Wall Street’s expectations here, and we’ll have full coverage of the report when the numbers hit here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.