Twitter Japan Ad Sales Are Over $3 Million For The Year

Photo: Bioffice via Flickr

How well is Twitter’s monetization going? Other than to say it’s going “better than expected” COO Dick Costolo and company are fairly tight-lipped.Luckily, Twitter Japan – run by Tokyo-based Digital Garage Inc.– is not so discrete.



Digital Garage predicts ad sales will generate around $20 million in 2011.

The Wall Street Journal reports that this year, 82 different companies have run ads on Twitter Japan, generating approximately $2.4 million sales.

By now, it’s safe to say ad sales are over $3 million for the year.

