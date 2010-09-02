Twitter Japan Ad Sales Are Over $3 Million For The Year

Photo: Bioffice via Flickr
How well is Twitter’s monetization going? Other than to say it’s going “better than expected” COO Dick Costolo and company are fairly tight-lipped.Luckily, Twitter Japan – run by Tokyo-based Digital Garage Inc.– is not so discrete.
Digital Garage predicts ad sales will generate around $20 million in 2011.
The Wall Street Journal reports that this year, 82 different companies have run ads on Twitter Japan, generating approximately $2.4 million sales.
By now, it’s safe to say ad sales are over $3 million for the year.
