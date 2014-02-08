Here Is Twitter's Prediction For Today's Jobs Report

Twitter is bearish on today’s jobs report.

The median estimate for today’s nonfarm payrolls number is 168,000, below the Wall Street consensus estimate of 180,000.

The mean estimate is 163,000, and the standard deviation is 67,421.

These numbers were calculated from 179 tweets using the hashtag #NFPGuesses through 8:12 AM ET this morning.

The jobs report is out at 8:30. Follow the release LIVE on Business Insider »

