Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey doesn't use Google on his phone but a privacy-focused rival called DuckDuckGo

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey took aim at Google on Wednesday in a cheeky tweet.

The tweet read: “I love @DuckDuckGo. My default search engine for a while now. The app is even better!”

DuckDuckGo is a privacy-focused search engine that shows all users the same results for any given search term or terms. It sets itself up as a privacy-focused rival to data-hungry Google.

Dorsey has form when it comes to trolling big tech firms, with Facebook a particular target of his ire in recent months.

Jack Dorsey isn’t a fan of Google search, it seems.

DuckDuckGo’s own Twitter account responded to Dorsey, writing That’s great to hear @jack! Happy to have you on the Duck side,” followed by a duck emoji.

Founded in 2008 in the US, DuckDuckGo is a search engine that prioritises user privacy, sporting the tagline “Privacy, simplified.” It eschews personalised search results and refuses to profile its users. It sets itself as a more privacy-focused alternative to Google search, which famously hoovers up user data to inform its ads.

Though DuckDuckGo is a well-visited site in absolute terms, with an Alexa rank of 187 as of November, it’s small fry when compared with Google.

As such, it says it focuses on returning what it deems to be the best search results, rather than the most search results. It’s available as an app both on Google and Apple’s app stores.

This is not the first time Dorsey has trolled a tech giant in a tweet, with Facebook in particular facing his mockery.

I love @DuckDuckGo. My default search engine for a while now. The app is even better! — jack ???????????? (@jack) November 27, 2019

A number of recent Dorsey tweets have taken aim at the social media behemoth, including one earlier this month that mocked its recent logo rebrand from lower case to all-caps. Dorsey’s tweet read simply “Twitter… from TWITTER.”

On a more serious note, Dorsey announced in a tweet thread late October that Twitter would be banning all political ads from its platform. Though his announcement didn’t mention Facebook by name, the decision was clearly informed by the ongoing firestorm over Facebook’s policy of allowing political ads containing lies on its platform.

