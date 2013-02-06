Twitter Cofounder Jack Dorsey Just Posted His Baby Photos On Vine

Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey just highlighted a new way to use Vine, his company’s app for sharing short, simply edited videos.



He snapped a bunch of old photos of himself, going back to baby pics. It’s decades of life in six seconds.

(A tip on Vine videos: If you want to pause a video on the Web or in the mobile app, just click or tap on it to freeze it.)

Baby pictures. And so forth. vine.co/v/bnhOXxDv7aM — Jack Dorsey (@jack) February 5, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.