Twitter Cofounder Jack Dorsey Just Posted His Baby Photos On Vine

Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey just highlighted a new way to use Vine, his company’s app for sharing short, simply edited videos.
He snapped a bunch of old photos of himself, going back to baby pics. It’s decades of life in six seconds.
(A tip on Vine videos: If you want to pause a video on the Web or in the mobile app, just click or tap on it to freeze it.)
Baby pictures. And so forth. vine.co/v/bnhOXxDv7aM
— Jack Dorsey (@jack) February 5, 2013
