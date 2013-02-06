Twitter Cofounder Jack Dorsey Just Posted His Baby Photos On Vine

Owen Thomas

Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey just highlighted a new way to use Vine, his company’s app for sharing short, simply edited videos.

He snapped a bunch of old photos of himself, going back to baby pics. It’s decades of life in six seconds.

(A tip on Vine videos: If you want to pause a video on the Web or in the mobile app, just click or tap on it to freeze it.)

