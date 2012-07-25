Twitter Is Working On A Tool To Let You Download All Of Your Old Tweets

Photo: Fortune Live Media via Flickr

Twitter is finally working on a solution to one of the most obvious things missing from the social network right now: the option for users to go back and find their tweets that are more than a few weeks or months old.Twitter’s CEO Dick Costolo told The New York Times that the social network is working on a tool to let users retrieve all of the updates they’ve posted to the social network.



“We’re working on a tool to let users export all of their tweets,” Costolo said. “You’ll be able to download a file of them.”

Some third-party services have come up with workaround solutions to this problem, including one new site called Oldtweets, which lets users search through all the tweets posted to Twitter in the first year after the social network launched.

Costolo wouldn’t say when the tool might launch, noting that the tool isn’t as simple as it sounds to make, and requires a good amount of manpower and ingenuity.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.