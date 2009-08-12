TWITTER IS UP!

Pay no attention to the BREAKING NEWS banner just on CNBC: Twitter is working.



Yes, about 20 minutes ago, the company posted on its status blog that it was “responding to site downtime.” A post says: “We’re working to recover from a site outage and will update as we learn more.”

But as of now, we are using Twitter just fine. Are you?

No word if the outage had anything to do with the denial of service attacks that plagued Twitter last week. Those were directed at a single person on Twitter, Facebook, and other popular Web sites.

