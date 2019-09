It’s official: parodies of the Facebook movie trailer are the new Hitler reaction videos.



The latest is a fairly amusing Twitter themed attempt. The Social Network is almost too ridiculous to parody, but as repetitive memes go, we like this one, because we can’t here the choir version of Creep often enough.

Check it out:



