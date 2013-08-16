Twitter Is Testing A Feature That Alerts Users Of Nearby Events

Twitter Testing New Location Feature (TechCrunch)

Twitter is beginning to send users alerts for live events that are occurring nearby. Similar to the Trending TV feature that was reported yesterday, the alerts are organised around hashtags.

With this new feature, Twitter is further cementing itself in the location-based services field. Users already love to use the social network for talking about what’s going on — whether it’s TV, online news, or local events — so location-based alerts make a lot of sense for the service.

What’s more, Twitter can monetise the alerts by selling them to local businesses or event promoters. Read >

Social Media Is The No. 1 Online Activity In The U.S. (Statista)

Americans spent an average 37 minutes per day on social media in 2012, followed by e-mail (33 minutes) and online video (24 minutes). Read >

Brand Presence: How To Choose Where To Be On Social Media (BI Intelligence)

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we review each of the top social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Pinterest and Instagram), analyse the considerations and potential benefits for brands working on each platform, and explore what brands and companies would benefit most from focusing their efforts on certain channels. In a separate, linked report, we analyse how a specific platform-native social media strategy might be right for many brands and businesses. This involves choosing one social media network and pouring the preponderance of time and resources into it. Read >

Study: Facebook Can Undermine One’s Well-Being (PLOS)

Researchers from the University of Michigan have found that the more frequently people use Facebook, the worse they feel. Read >

Facebook Testing A New Payments Product (All Things D)

Facebook plans to test a new payments product that would allow users to purchase items online with their Facebook ID and password. Such a product will compete with PayPal and offerings from Google and Amazon. Read >

A Guide To Facebook Ad Types (Nanigans)





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.