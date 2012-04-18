Twitter Is Taking The High Road While Yahoo And Facebook Are Suing Each Others' Faces Off

Photo: Flickr / Gobierno de Chile

Twitter today announced it’s going to publish a draft of an “Innovator’s Patent Agreement,” which is basically a promise that it will only use its patents defensively.That means Twitter will only call up its patents in court if they are attacked by another technology company on the basis of infringing on patents.



Like Yahoo, for example.

It’s in response to Yahoo suing Facebook — widely seen as one of the biggest scumbag moves in the technology industry — over a set of patents now that it’s about to go public.

A lot of older technology companies do this to younger ones as a source of new revenue when they’re in bad shape — especially if the younger technology company is about to go public.

There’s a small caveat, though: Twitter will use patents from employees’ inventions in offensive litigation if they have the employees permission.

Also part of this agreement: if another company buys those patents, they will also have to get the inventor’s permission to use them in offensive litigation too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.