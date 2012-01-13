Photo: Matt Rosoff Business Insider

Twitter is taking early steps to go public, reports Bloomberg’s Jon Erlichman on Twitter.He says he’ll have details on Bloomberg TV at 6pm EST tonight. We’ll be watching.



It’s safe to say whatever Erlichman reports, they will be very early steps.

Maybe he’s heard about new Twitter board members?

Last summer, Twitter got rid of some of its long time board members Bijan Sabet and Fred Wilson. Sources told us the company planned to fill their seats with public-company ready directors.

