Twitter Is Shutting Down Posterous, A Site For Blogging

Photo: By khawkins04 on Flickr

Posterous, a blogging service acquired by Twitter last year, is shutting down at the end of April.When Twitter acquired Posterous, the information-sharing network made it clear that it was buying the company for the team, not the product.



Tellingly, Twitter’s corporate blog remained hosted by Google’s Blogger after the Posterous acquisition. (Twitter cofounder Ev Williams previously created Blogger and sold it to Google.)

Posterous CEO Sachin Agarwal became a key player in Twitter’s recent launch of new photo-sharing features. The Posterous site experienced outages late last year, which some viewed as possibly due to the team’s focus on other projects.

One curiosity: We learned that Twitter COO Ali Rowghani served on the board of Posterous after the acquisition, according to a recent filing by a Twitter subsidiary in Ireland. That makes us wonder if Twitter was preserving Posterous’s corporate existence while looking to sell the service to someone while retaining its team. (That said, it may well have been a legal formality.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.