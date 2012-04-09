Twitter Sets Up An Ad Sales Shop In Detroit—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Amanda Gravel on Flickr



Twitter announced plans to open a new office in Detroit that would work with auto marketers and their ad agencies.Birchbox, which specialises in female beauty products, is expanding its scope to serve men as well.

Things are getting a lot scarier for advertisers. A Time Warner study shows that young consumers switch media 27 times every non-working hour, which makes them essentially immune to (or ignorant of) commercials targeted towards them. Welcome to the ADD generation.

Firestone picked Leo Burnett Worldwide to head its $2 million creative account for tires and 2,200 stores. The agency beat out Publicis Dallas and Cramer-Krasselt.

Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners is out and Grey New York is in, on RadioShack’s creative assignment, Adweek reports. An estimated $200 million a year is spent on its advertising.

In an ad campaign supporting Amendment 64, which would legalise pot, some Colorado billboards are taking a new approach to make marijuana mainstream.

