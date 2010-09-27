Twitter Is Selling Promoted Tweets For $100,000+ A Pop

Advertisers testing out Twitter’s promoted tweets ad product have mixed opinions about its effectiveness, the Wall Street Journal reports.



While marketers think it could be good for targeting people eventually, for now advertising on Twitter is an “experiment.”

Here’s the key details from the WSJ story:

Twitter sells promoted tweets for $100,000 and up.

Best Buy and Pepsi tested the ads early, but have not bought any more.

80% of the companies that bought an ad, came back for more.

Marketers want more options for targeting, and better analytics.

They also think it might just be better to set up a Twitter account for free and talk to customers.

Twitter COO Dick Costolo says 5% of people that see Twitter ads interact with them.

