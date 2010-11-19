Twitter Is Secretly Calculating A "Reputation Score" For Every User

How does Twitter come up with its “who to follow” list? Through a secret formula that calculates a “reputation score,” Mashable reports.



Twitter is assessing all of its users trying to determine who has the most influence, and importance. Really, this isn’t super surprising. Twitter probably has reams and reams of data on its users.

But, where it could become interesting is if it makes its reputation score public. It would give certain elite twitters some marketing power. Or it could affect Twitter’s own marketing plans.

Who are these influential people? We assume these 10 people with over 1 million followers, who aren’t celebrities are on the list.

