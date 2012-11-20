Twitter Is Pivoting

Peter Chernin had this to say during his days as President of News Corp, owners of MySpace, in 2006:



“If you look at virtually any Web 2.0 application, whether its YouTube, whether it’s Flickr, whether it’s Photobucket or any of the next-generation Web applications, almost all of them are really driven off the back of MySpace… Given that most of their traffic comes from us, if we build adequate if not superior competitors, I think we ought to be able to match them if not exceed them.”

This was the justification and mentality that MySpace employed as they blocked various fast-growing platform partners that they felt impinged in MySpace’s core user experience. Any of this sound familiar?

