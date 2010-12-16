Twitter Is Now Worth Almost TWICE As Much As The New York Times

Twitter’s new financing round gives the company a $3.7 billion valuation.



That’s almost twice as much as the New York Times, which has an enterprise value of $2 billion today.

There is an obvious difference: The New York Times Company value is based on a public stock, which anyone can purchase, while Twitter’s valuation is based on a private round of financing that individuals couldn’t participate in.

But, in theory, at least, Twitter is now worth twice as much as the Times. Wow!

