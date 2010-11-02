Twitter Is Now Worth About As Much As The New York Times

Here’s a stat that shows the ascent of one form of media (Twitter) and the decline of another (print media).



Twitter’s common stock now trades at a roughly $1.6 billion valuation, TechCrunch reported last week.

That’s more than the New York Times’ market capitalisation, which is about $1.1 billion today.

Though the NYTCo’s enterprise value is $1.8 billion, so Twitter has a little way to go before it leads there.

Twitter’s next funding round could possibly value the company in the $2 billion to $3 billion range, though that would likely be the valuation of preferred shares, not common stock.

