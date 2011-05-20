Twitter Is Making Us Smarter, If We Follow The Right People

Nick Bilton

In his latest column for The New York Times Magazine, Bill Keller, The Times’s executive editor, likens clearing the way for his 13-year-old daughter to join Facebook to handing her “a pipe of crystal meth.”

I can’t say I have ever tried crystal meth, but I do visit social networks on a regular basis. Twitter, which Mr. Keller says he believes could make us “stupid,” has become an irreplaceable part of my daily life; it augments how I report stories, socialize with friends and share and consume everything from store coupons to breaking news.

