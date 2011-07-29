Twitter Is Launching In-Stream Ads Soon – Seriously This Time (If Tests Work Out)

Twitter CEO Dick Costolo

Photo: Flickr/David Berkowitz

Twitter has talked about selling in-stream ads for a long time now.For almost as long, these ads have been “coming soon!” It feels like the Spotify-coming-the-US story.



Anyway, today Twitter says they are coming soon.

In fact, it’ll begin testing them right away.

From the Twitter blog:

We’ll be rolling out and testing this new offering over the next several weeks with a select group of partners, including Best Western, Dell, Gatorade, Groupon, HBO, JetBlue, LivingSocial, Microsoft Xbox, Red Bull, Sephora, Starbucks, Summit Entertainment’s “50/50”, TNT and Virgin America among others — with more to come soon. During this phase, you may also see Promoted Tweets in your timeline from non-profit organisations you follow, including charity: water, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Room to Read, The American Red Cross and Water.org.

Some details:

You’ll only see the ads on Twitter.com

You’ll only see ads from Twitter accounts you already follow.

Twitter will charge advertisers only when users click, retweet, favourite, or @reply a tweet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.