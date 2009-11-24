Twitter Wants To Start Buying Other Companies

Twitter is looking to pick up a few talented developers through acquisitions says Biz Stone:



Reuters: “That is something we are definitely interested in,” Stone told a news conference in Tel Aviv. “We made an acquisition last year that turned out to be an outstandingly good decision.”

He said there was nothing specific on the horizon.

“As our attention is grabbed by some of these developers, we will take a hard look at them,” Stone said.

Twitter bought search engine Summize in 2008.

He also added that Twitter will start making money next year through non-traditional advertising. He doesn’t feel pressured to make money since Twitter has plenty in the bank.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.